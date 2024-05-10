Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $653.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

