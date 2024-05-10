MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Down 0.7 %

YGMZ traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,426. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

