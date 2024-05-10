Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jonestrading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MNPR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,274. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

