MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 4.8%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 34,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 432,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,674. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,269,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

