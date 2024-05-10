Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENFN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of Enfusion stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,109. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

