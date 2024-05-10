Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
NYSE MSDL traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 49,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 62.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.