Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

NYSE MSDL traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 49,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 62.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSDL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

