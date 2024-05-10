National Bankshares Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.72.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$21.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.22. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$22.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

