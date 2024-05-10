National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,005. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

