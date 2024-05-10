Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBD. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

