Nelnet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE NNI traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,757. The company has a current ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nelnet will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

