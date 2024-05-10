Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.97 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $718.23 million and approximately $42.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.13 or 0.00701087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00132369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043570 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00219264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00101607 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,815,078,474 coins and its circulating supply is 44,129,934,314 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

