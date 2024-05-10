Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Cut by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 2.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $128.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

