Netrum (NTR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199.97

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Netrum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $50.86 million and $199.97 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $23.77 or 0.00037746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.77480468 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

