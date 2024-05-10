Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 289,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,258. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $329.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

