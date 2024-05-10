Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of America by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,610,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 27,213,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,211,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

