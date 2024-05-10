Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,209. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

