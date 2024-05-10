Neumann Capital Management LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,582,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $154.22. 2,055,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

