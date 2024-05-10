Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,046. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

