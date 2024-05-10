Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 11,053 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

