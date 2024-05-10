New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,089. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About New Age Metals
