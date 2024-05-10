New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,089. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

