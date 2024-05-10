NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 460.31, a current ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $235.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -363.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

