NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $73.79. 11,923,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,269. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

