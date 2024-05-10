Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Sysco by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $75.92. 667,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

