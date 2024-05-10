Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 1,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 6,461,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,705,596. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $215.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
