Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 4,925 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 22,803,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,623,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

