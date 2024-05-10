Nordson Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Nordson has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,799. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $208.90 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

