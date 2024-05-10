Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Decreased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.29. 1,986,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

