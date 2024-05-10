Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.