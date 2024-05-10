NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Announces Earnings Results

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), Zacks reports. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

SMR stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $6.28. 7,472,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

