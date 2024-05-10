NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 11.9%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.56. 2,645,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,020,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Trading Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 268.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

