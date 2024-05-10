Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Nutrien has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 213,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

