Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

NCDL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 89,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

NCDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

