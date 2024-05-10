Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

OPI stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 109.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

