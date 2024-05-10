Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

ORI stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

