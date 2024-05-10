OLD Republic International Corp Has $72.09 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Chevron by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 57,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.29. 1,924,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,009. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $305.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

