OLD Republic International Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up approximately 3.0% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $79,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.03. 85,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

