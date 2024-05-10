Oldfield Partners LLP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 0.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 90,496 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $12,382,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,398. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 465,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

