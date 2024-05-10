Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Shares of 17,900 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 60,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,633,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,268,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

