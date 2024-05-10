Oldfield Partners LLP Has $1.13 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. 1,334,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

