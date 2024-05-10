Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Cyrus Harmon Sells 5,000 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.84 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $550.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,262,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 558,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

