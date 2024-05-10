OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.41. OmniAb shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 137,696 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 148.16%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $64,695.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,364,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OmniAb by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 2,148,535 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OmniAb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 748,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Further Reading

