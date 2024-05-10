Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OPHLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 199,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

