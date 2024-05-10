Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OPHLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 199,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.74.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ono Pharmaceutical
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.