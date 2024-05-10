Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis Stock Up 34.6 %

NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 2,961,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,521. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

