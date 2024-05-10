Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Orica Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS OCLDY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.
About Orica
