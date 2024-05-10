Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.57. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 212,979 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $542.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,916,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,253 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,740,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

