OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $38.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $788.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

