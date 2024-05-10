OTC Markets Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 11,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.33 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 76.07%. Equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

