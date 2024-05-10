Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ouster traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1757432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $504.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 106.16% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

