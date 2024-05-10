Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ouster had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 106.16%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.36) EPS. Ouster updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE OUST traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. 4,222,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,400. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $510.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUST. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

