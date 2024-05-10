Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093,205 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises approximately 44.5% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Ovintiv worth $72,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. 2,804,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

